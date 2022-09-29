Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 58000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.08).

The firm has a market cap of £71.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,005.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.24.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

