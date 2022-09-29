Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Devolver Digital to a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Devolver Digital Price Performance

LON:DEVO opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.78. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.68).

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.