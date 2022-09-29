Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.42

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 24.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.46.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

