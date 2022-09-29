Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading Down 2.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €18.44 ($18.82) and last traded at €18.44 ($18.82). Approximately 98,403 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.89 ($19.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.63 and a 200-day moving average of €25.18.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

