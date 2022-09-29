Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $44.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.