Desjardins Lowers Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

