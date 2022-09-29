Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 13,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 607,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Denbury Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $80,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

