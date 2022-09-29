Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $5.90 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.