Denali Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Celanese by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

