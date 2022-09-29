Denali Advisors LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BancFirst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.