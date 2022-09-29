Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.