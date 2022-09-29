Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE OGN opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

