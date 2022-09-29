Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 44.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.04.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.50. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

