Denali Advisors LLC Invests $444,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

