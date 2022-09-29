Denali Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,016.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

