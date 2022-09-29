Denali Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.56 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

