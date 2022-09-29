Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

PGR opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

