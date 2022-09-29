Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 206,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

