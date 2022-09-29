Delta Trading Down 10.3% This Week (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,547.98 or 0.99935247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057675 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079406 BTC.

About Delta

Delta (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.