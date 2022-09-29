DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $659.94 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $659.94 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 906,104,409 coins and its circulating supply is 593,273,387 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

