Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $162.54 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,511,627 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

