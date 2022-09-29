Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 1,226.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDLF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,604,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968,488. Decentral Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Decentral Life Company Profile

Decentral Life, Inc, a social network and e-commerce technology company, develops custom networks to be used to connect business professionals and consumers. It licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The company's blockchain ecosystem rewards social networking users for creating their own private and secure social experience with world decentral life tokens that are minted through their social networking activity.

