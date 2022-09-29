Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 1,226.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Decentral Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDLF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,604,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968,488. Decentral Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Decentral Life Company Profile
