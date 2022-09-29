Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 989 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Atmos Energy worth $43,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,246. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

