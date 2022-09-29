Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

MA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.36. 84,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.53. The company has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

