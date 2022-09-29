Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

AMLP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 106,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

