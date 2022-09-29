Dearborn Partners LLC Has $33.83 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $311.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,454. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.25 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

