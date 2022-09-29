Dearborn Partners LLC Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. 73,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,412. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

