Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 437.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

BX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. 97,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

