Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 5,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.