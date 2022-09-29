Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.47 and last traded at $112.55. Approximately 2,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

DUAVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €198.00 ($202.04) to €200.00 ($204.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.84.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

