DAOventures (DVD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,196.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $134,608.87 and $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00688781 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014022 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.