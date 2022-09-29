Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.83

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 45892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.35%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.