Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $415.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,414,927,294 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,858,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
