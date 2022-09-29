DA Davidson Trims Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Target Price to $22.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

