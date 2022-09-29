D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Performance

DNZ remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

