Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

About Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

