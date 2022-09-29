Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 746.00%.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
