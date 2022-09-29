CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 172,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.16 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

