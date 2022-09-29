Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

NYSE CMI traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.