Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.49. 180,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.35. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

