Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 4,480 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 650,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

