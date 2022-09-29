Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 1,650 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,289 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 660,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,005. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

