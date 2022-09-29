CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$25.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

