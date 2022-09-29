CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CSX traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 509822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

