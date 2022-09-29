Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Up 130.2% in September

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the August 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crucible Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 604,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,457. Crucible Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.