Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,184. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

