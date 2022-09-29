Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.61

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 15736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2503 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.