Critical Review: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 42.69% 31.90% 25.00% Berry 0.74% 17.78% 7.97%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Epsilon Energy pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out 600.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Epsilon Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50

Berry has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.85%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.43 $11.63 million $1.07 5.91 Berry $544.95 million 1.10 -$15.54 million $0.04 190.55

Epsilon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Berry on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

