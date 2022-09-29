Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Criteo Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Criteo stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.
Insider Activity at Criteo
In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
