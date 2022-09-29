Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Criteo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

