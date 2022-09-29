Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CREC stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,854,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 903,140 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
