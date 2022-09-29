Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

CREC stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,854,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 903,140 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.