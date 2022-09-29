Credit Suisse Group Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $56.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.65.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $37.59 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $43,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

