Credit Suisse Group Cuts Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 114.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.86.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $8.05 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.